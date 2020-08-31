Motorola’s One 5G Is a Mid-Range Smartphone With Fast Speeds and a Macro Camera

Motorola is back with another phone, and this time it isn’t a foldable or a flagship. No, the One 5G will land in at under $500, but for your money, you’ll get 5G service, a Macro camera with a dedicated light ring, and a fingerprint reader.

Motorola isn’t ready to give an exact price or release date yet, but it did have plenty to say about the phone. As the name suggests, the One 5G supports 5G service. The first model will work with AT&T, and another model will follow to support Verizon’s mmWave 5G.

Naturally, it runs Android 10, and Motorola will keep it pretty close to stock. The side houses your fingerprint reader, which doubles as a gesture button. If you’re familiar with the Motorola Edge’s “edge touch” features, it something close to it. You can swipe on the button to bring out the notification shade, for example.

As can be expected with a mid-range phone, you’ll get mid-range specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of base storage. You can expand your storage with a microSD card, of course, and it does sport a pretty hefty 5,000 mAh battery.

Cameras are the real point of note here, though that’s not obvious at first. The One 5G will have the usual array of cameras, like 48 MP main cam, an 8 MP ultra-wide cam, a 2 MP depth camera for portrait mode effects. But it also has a fourth camera, a 5 MP macro camera that sports a second light ring around the camera itself.

When you take a macro shot, getting close to the subject will cast a shadow on it. The light ring should take care of the shadow problem (in theory), so you can get better macro shots.

The front sidehouses two hole-punch cameras, a 16 MP main lens, and a secondary 8 MP ultrawide lens. The display is 6.7-inch full HD and Motorola bumped it up to a 90 HZ refresh rate.

Still, it’s only a mid-range phone—you lose out on a couple of features. The One 5G doesn’t have wireless charging, and it doesn’t have a water resistance IP rating. But you can’t get everything for less than $500, even if we do think you should get wireless charging.