LEGO’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Diagon Alley is (Nearly) Here

LEGO announced today that its impressive (and colorful) Harry Potter Diagon Alley set will be released September 1 and retail for $399.99. It includes popular shops, like Ollivander’s Wand Shop, 14 Minifigures, and is comprised of a whopping 5,544 pieces, so it’s perfect for fans of Harry Potter and of larger LEGO projects.

Once built, the set spans more than three feet with all of its buildings in a row, though its modular design also allows you to separate and rearrange them in any order you want. Diagon Alley is recreated here in remarkable detail, with other shops and buildings like the Daily Prophet, Flourish & Botts bookseller, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Scribbulus Writing Implements, and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. It also includes Minifigures of popular characters, like Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Fred and George, Molly Weasley, Draco and Lucius Malfoy, Hagrid, Ollivander, Gilderoy Lockhart, Florean Fortescue, and the Daily Prophet photographer.

Harry Potter fans can get even more fun out of the set with LEGO’s “Through the Bricks” tool. With it, you can build your own LEGO QR code and explore the set with LEGO’s augmented reality tool on your smartphone. As the title suggests, the feature lets you go through the bricks to enter Diagon Alley, just like Harry and Hagrid did. The AR tool also shows tons of extra detail and minifigures interacting, like Harry or the Weasley twins.

The Diagon Alley set is just one of the many Harry Potter-themed sets LEGO has released, which include Harry’s owl Hedwig and other favorite scenes and characters from the popular series. Accio LEGO!