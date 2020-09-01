Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Fold 2 Release Date, Carrier Info, and Pricing

We already know a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2. It has a larger external screen, an improved camera experience, 5G capability, and an edge to edge internal screen. But what we didn’t know was how much the phone would cost, which carriers you could use it with, or when you could buy it—until now. Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will release on September 18, and it will cost $1,999.99. You get get it through Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Preorders begin on September 2 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time. The phone comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, with 256GB storage and 12 GB RAM. If you want to show off more style, you can get customized hinge colores in Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.

You can buy it through Samsung, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and select retailers online. Samsung is offering a trade-up program and naturally favors its own devices. If you trade in the original Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Flip, you can get up to $800 towards purchasing a new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Anyone who buys a Galaxy Z Fold 2 automatically gets Galaxy Z Premeire service, including a year of accidental coverage. Samsung will also enroll you in FoundersCard, a swanky membership that includes perks at high-end hotels, shops, and more.

You may want to save some money for Samsung Care+, a support and repair program in one. Subscribers get dedicated phone or chat support, screen repairs for $29, and additional accidental coverage. Samsung Care+ will set you back $11.99 a month.

Still, at $1,999.99, the Samsung Z Galaxy Fold 2 is not cheap, and foldables aren’t known for durability yet. Like the original Fold, Samsung positioned the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to look pretty and be easy to love, but not so easy to buy.