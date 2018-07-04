News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Vacuum Wine Preservers
by Caroline Stewart on
If you’re a glass-with-dinner wine drinker, you know the struggle of knowing a bottle of wine begins losing its shine the moment you open it. These vacuum wine preservers will help preserve your wine.

Drone “Fireworks” Displays Displace Traditional Pryotechnics In Drought Stricken Towns

Jason Fitzpatrick | @jasonfitzpatric |

There aren’t any 4th July traditions more firmly entrenched than fireworks, but a handful of towns in the Western U.S. are turning to drones to keep things wildfire-friendly.

While traditionalists might complain that a fireworks display just isn’t a fireworks display without the sternum-rattling booms, drone-based solutions are rather clever. There’s nearly zero environmental impact, no air quality impact, and no risk of wildfires in the parched states where towns are experimenting with the alternative displays.

The video above, from USA Today, highlights the drone show at Travis Air Force Base, California. You can hit up the link below for more information about the shows.

Source: USA Today

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Best Streaming Device For Everyone On Your Christmas List
Eric Ravenscraft |
Streaming devices make great gifts or stocking stuffers, especially if the person you’re buying for has a smart TV with terrible software. With so many choices there’s a streaming solution for everyone. Here, we break down the many options in the crowded streaming market, and who they’re best suited for.
What do you think?