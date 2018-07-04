Drone “Fireworks” Displays Displace Traditional Pryotechnics In Drought Stricken Towns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There aren’t any 4th July traditions more firmly entrenched than fireworks, but a handful of towns in the Western U.S. are turning to drones to keep things wildfire-friendly.

While traditionalists might complain that a fireworks display just isn’t a fireworks display without the sternum-rattling booms, drone-based solutions are rather clever. There’s nearly zero environmental impact, no air quality impact, and no risk of wildfires in the parched states where towns are experimenting with the alternative displays.

The video above, from USA Today, highlights the drone show at Travis Air Force Base, California. You can hit up the link below for more information about the shows.

Source: USA Today