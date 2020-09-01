Google Assistant Works With Over 50,000 Smart Home Devices

A voice assistant for your smart home is only as good as the devices it can control. If your voice assistant of choice can’t work with half your smart home, you’ll be frustrated. Though Google Assistant joined the smart home voice control game after Alexa, it’s growing pretty fast. Now Google says it works with over 50,000 smart home devices.

That’s 50,000 smart home devices across 5,500 different “popular brands.” As spotted by Android Police, the news comes to us via a Google help page. Fifty thousand smart home devices is an explosive growth from the mere 1,800 Google touted at the beginning of 2018.

What we don’t know is what the breakdown is like, from brands to types of devices. There are plenty of smart bulbs and plugs to choose from, but not as many sensors. But all that really matters is that there’s a good chance Google Assistant (and your Google home speakers) will work with whatever smart home device you buy. Except for smart locks. Please bring us integrated controls for all our smart locks, Google.