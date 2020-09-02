Samsung Announces ‘The Premiere,’ a Compact 4K HDR Ultra-Short Throw Projector

Projectors are a great way to get a home theater-like experience without leaving home. You can get a large screen that looks good from nearly any angle. But, most projectors call for high ceilings and lots of room, and you’ll deal with shadows when someone stands up. Samsung’s upcoming projector, dubbed The Premiere, avoid those problems by projecting a 130-inch image from inches away.

Ultra Short Throw (UST) projectors use lasers instead of traditional bulb technology to create an incredibly bright image on a huge scale from a short distance. You can place the projector directly in front of the wall and still get a “display” well over 100 inches.

The Premiere is no different in that factor. You can get it in one of two models, the LSP7T and LSP9T, which can beam a 4K image up to 120 inches or 130 inches, respectively. But Samsung’s take on UST differs a bit from other models available right now.

Firstly, the LSP9T is the first projector certified for HDR10+, thanks to a triple laser technology and 2,800 ANSI lumens. In theory, that should allow The Premiere to deliver dark contrasts that other projectors struggle to achieve. (The LSP7T doesn’t come with the same claim.)

And since it’s a Samsung product, both models come with Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which gives you access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The Premiere projectors also have built-in woofers, and Acoustic Beam surround sound. That means you can skip the full sound system setup if you prefer.

Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.

With a UST 4K HDR projector, you get a large, high-quality image without needing a large space to fit all your media components. Even a small apartment with a large enough wall can benefit. The projectosr even include UHD’s Filmmaker Mode that disables Motion Smoothing (AKA the soap opera effect), so you can enjoy a movie as the director intended. According to Samsung The Premiere is the first projector to including Filmmaker mode.

Samsung says it will release The Premiere in the U.S., Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year. The company said it would announce pricing at a later date.