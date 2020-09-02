JBL Refreshes Its Speaker and Earbud Catalog With Bluetooth 5.1 Party Machines

JBL is refreshing its entire catalog with three new Bluetooth speakers, five new wireless earbuds, and a pair of updated PA-styled PartyBox speakers. Along with a bold and fresh style, JBL’s latest products boast Bluetooth 5.1 technology, USB-C charging, and unprecedented water-resistance ratings.

There’s a lot of ground to cover here today, so let’s take things one at a time. We’ll start with JBL’s refreshed Bluetooth speakers before looking at the new wireless earbuds and PA systems.

The New Xtreme 3, Go 3, and Clip 4 Speakers

Forget the boring brick-shaped Bluetooth speakers of yesterday. JBL continues to stand out from the crowd with its stylish and colorful Bluetooth speakers. Aside from a bold new logo and fancy color-schemes, the new generation of JBL Bluetooth speakers inherit a slew of small quality-of-life improvements, like Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C charging.

Let’s take a look at each new JBL Bluetooth speaker:

JBL Xtreme 3 ($350) : JBL’s “flagship” Bluetooth speaker now uses four drivers and Bass Radiators and Bluetooth 5.1 technology for enhanced sound quality, volume, and low-end clarity. Its 15-hour battery, USB-C charging, and upgraded IP67 water-resistance rating make it the perfect candidate for pool parties or outdoor adventures.

: JBL’s “flagship” Bluetooth speaker now uses four drivers and Bass Radiators and Bluetooth 5.1 technology for enhanced sound quality, volume, and low-end clarity. Its 15-hour battery, USB-C charging, and upgraded IP67 water-resistance rating make it the perfect candidate for pool parties or outdoor adventures. JBL Go 3 ($40) : JBL’s smallest Bluetooth speaker now features a built-in keychain loop, IP67 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 technology, USB-C charging, and a decent 5-hour battery life. It’s a major upgrade from the old JBL Go 2, which already looks outdated alongside the Go 3.

: JBL’s smallest Bluetooth speaker now features a built-in keychain loop, IP67 water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 technology, USB-C charging, and a decent 5-hour battery life. It’s a major upgrade from the old JBL Go 2, which already looks outdated alongside the Go 3. JBL Clip 4 ($70): The compact JBL Clip 4 rocks a 10-hour battery life and an upgraded carabiner for improved portability. Its new IP67 water-resistance rating, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth 5.1 tech is a serious improvement on the aging JBL Clip 3’s specs.

JBL launches its new Xtreme 3 and Go 3 Bluetooth speakers in October 2020. The JBL Clip is available a month later, in November 2020.

JBL Club Pro+ and Endurance Peak II Wireless Earbuds

JBL is finally adding a pair of true wireless earbuds to its popular line of “Club” headphones. The new JBL Club Pro+ earbuds back a mess of much-requested features, including ANC, an “ambient sound” mode, adjustable EQ, and wireless charging. At $200, the Club Pro+ are a direct competitor to high-end earbuds from Apple and Sony.

Alongside the launch of JBL’s new Club Pro+ earbuds comes a refresh for just about every other wireless earbud that sports a JBL logo. There’s the new Endurance Peak II earbuds, the JBL Live FREE NC+ earbuds, the tiny Reflect MINI TWS buds, and the stylish JBL Tune 225TWS buds.

That’s a lot to look at! Here’s the rundown:

JBL Club Pro+ ($200) : According to JBL, the new Club Pro+ are inspired by in-ear monitors used by performing musicians. They feature tweakable audio through the Personi-Fi app, ANC, a transparent “ambient sound” mode, and IPX4 water-resistance. Wireless charging is also a plus, and JBL claims the Club Pro+ has an 8-hour playtime or a 32-hour battery life with the charging case.

: According to JBL, the new Club Pro+ are inspired by in-ear monitors used by performing musicians. They feature tweakable audio through the Personi-Fi app, ANC, a transparent “ambient sound” mode, and IPX4 water-resistance. Wireless charging is also a plus, and JBL claims the Club Pro+ has an 8-hour playtime or a 32-hour battery life with the charging case. JBL Live FREE NC+ ($150) : The new Live FREE NC+ earbuds sport the same design and signature sound of its predessors, along with ANC and transparent “ambient” sound settings. They’re the JBL premium earbuds for most people, with a comfortable fit, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, a IPX7 water-resistance rating, wireless charging, and a 7-hour bud life that extends to 21 hours with the charging case.

: The new Live FREE NC+ earbuds sport the same design and signature sound of its predessors, along with ANC and transparent “ambient” sound settings. They’re the JBL premium earbuds for most people, with a comfortable fit, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, a IPX7 water-resistance rating, wireless charging, and a 7-hour bud life that extends to 21 hours with the charging case. JBL Reflect Mini TWS ($150) : The JBL Reflect Mini TWS are a sporty alternative to the Live FREE NC+ earbuds. They’re small and comfortable, with ANC and JBL’s’s transparent “ambient” listening mode. Its built-in voice assistants and IPX7 water-resistance rating is perfect for working out, and the 7-hour battery life extends to a cool 21 hours with the charging case.

: The JBL Reflect Mini TWS are a sporty alternative to the Live FREE NC+ earbuds. They’re small and comfortable, with ANC and JBL’s’s transparent “ambient” listening mode. Its built-in voice assistants and IPX7 water-resistance rating is perfect for working out, and the 7-hour battery life extends to a cool 21 hours with the charging case. JBL Endurance Peak II ($100) : The updated Endurance Peak workout earbuds have bendable earhooks, an excellent IPX7 water-resistance rating, and a 6-hour bud life (up from its predecessor’s 4-hour life) with a total listening time of 30 hours. The new Endurance Peak II is also $20 cheaper than its predecessor and comes in new coral and navy colors.

: The updated Endurance Peak workout earbuds have bendable earhooks, an excellent IPX7 water-resistance rating, and a 6-hour bud life (up from its predecessor’s 4-hour life) with a total listening time of 30 hours. The new Endurance Peak II is also $20 cheaper than its predecessor and comes in new coral and navy colors. JBL Tune 225TWS ($100): It’s time to listen to music in style. The AirPods-styled JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds are sleek and ergonomic, with large 12mm dynamic drivers and a small charging case. They boast a 5-hour bud life and a 25-hour total battery life with the charging case.

All of JBL’s new wireless earbuds launch in October 2020. They’re available in multiple color options, including black, white, bronze, and navy blue.

The PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310

“Portable, powerful, and ready to party.” That’s how JBL describes its new PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 PA-styled speakers. The new speakers have built-in lights, wireless and wired connectors, an instrument input for performers, and water-resistance.

Check it out:

PartyBox On-The-Go ($300) : The smaller of JBL’s new PA-styled speakers, the PartyBox On-The-Go has a handy shoulder strap, a 6-hour battery life, a 100-watt speaker, a wireless mic, and IPX4 splash-resistance. It’s perfect for partying, busking, or wandering around your apartment complex. You can also pair two On-The-Go speakers together for stereo sound.

: The smaller of JBL’s new PA-styled speakers, the PartyBox On-The-Go has a handy shoulder strap, a 6-hour battery life, a 100-watt speaker, a wireless mic, and IPX4 splash-resistance. It’s perfect for partying, busking, or wandering around your apartment complex. You can also pair two On-The-Go speakers together for stereo sound. PartyBox 310 ($500): The huge PartyBox 310 builds on JBL’s older PartyBox 300 PA-system. It has built-in wheels, an airhorn, an 18-hour battery life, an IPX4 splash-proof rating, and stereo 240-watt sound. It also has dual mic and guitar inputs for performance and the option to control music through the JBL PartyBox app.

The new ParyBox On-The-Go is available through JBL’s UK webstore today. The company plans to launch its new PartyBox 310 sometime in September 2020.