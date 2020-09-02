Disney Has Spoken: ‘The Mandalorian’ Returns October 30

Earlier today, Lucasfilms and Disney made a low-key announcement. Season two of its popular show The Mandalorian would premiere on October 30, exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. Although Disney confirmed a second season of the show soon after the first season debuted, it remained unclear when it would get here until today.

The Mandalorian will resume its weekly episodic release format, but you can binge-watch all of season one and the incredible behind-the-scenes docuseries, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, all at once. The first season is currently nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Production Design for a Single-Camera Series, and Outstanding Drama Series.

Season two of The Mandalorian promises to be exciting, with more action (and trouble) for Mando and Baby Yoda. We’ll see Rosario Dawson as live-action Ahsoka Tano (finally!) and the potential return of Temuera Morrison as either Boba Fett or Jango Fett. Hopefully we’ll also get to learn more about The Child and how the Mandalorian Darksaber fell into the unlikely hands of Moff Gideon. So don’t forget to renew your Disney+ subscription, or you’ll miss out. This is the Way.