Twitch Video Parties Are Out of Beta, Available to All Amazon Prime Members

The COVID pandemic has made remotely watching videos with your buds a prime consideration for streaming services, like Movies Anywhere, Hulu, and, um, Prime. The feature now works on Amazon’s game streaming subsidiary Twitch, after a lengthy beta program and region-limited rollout. It’s now available worldwide.

Both the broadcaster and guest need to be subscribers of Amazon Prime (which includes Twitch Prime and its various goodies) in order to start or access a Watch Party. All of the movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video are available for watching with your buddies, but purchased or rented videos are not, nor are add-on channels like HBO. The library might be limited for some parties where the host and the viewer are in different countries. Streaming licenses are a headache that way.

To host a Twitch Stream Party, go to the Stream Manager on the Twitch Creator Dashboard. In the Quick Actions panel on the left, click the “+” button, then “Start Watch Party.” Click the new action in the left panel, then you can browse the Amazon Prime content library and invite your friends. Might we recommend The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?