The Latest Philips Hue Lights Beam Color Onto Your Walls

Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue, wants to brighten your home, and its latest offerings should do just that. The Philips Hue Gradient LED Strip is a stark departure from previous LED strips offerings by adding addressable LEDs for your TV—each LED can be different. And the company reimagined the Philips Hue Iris for richer colors and a dimmer range for nightlight use.

More Bluetooh Bulbs

In addition to the new and revamped lights, Philips Hue updated the Philips Hue E12 candelabra bulbs and the White Ambiance with Bluetooth radios. That’s an expansion of Signify’s effort to lower the barrier to entry by giving you a hubless option.

Those bulbs are out now, and cost $49.99 for a single candelabra bulb and $24.99 for a White Ambience bulb. That’s just a few dollars more than the standard versions without Bluetooth.

But adding Bluetooth isn’t all that’s happening with the Hue Lineup. The new Philips Hue Play Gradient LightStrip is the company’s first strip with addressable LED bulbs. With most strips the entire line of LEDs will be white, green, or whatever color you choose. But individually addressable LEDs let you control the color of each LED.

A New LED Strip for Your TV

To start, Philips intends for you to use the Gradient LightStrip with your TV. It comes in three sizes, 55-inch for $199.99, 65-inch for $219.99, and 75-inch for $239.99. If your TV doesn’t match up to those options, you’ll pick the next size down, so a 65-inch strip for a 70-inch TV.

The LED strip projects light at a 45-degree angle from the TV to throw ambient light on the wall. You can connect it to the Philips Hue Sync PCapp or the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box with the Hue Sync mobile app to make the strip sync to your TV’s content. The Gradient strips will release October 16th, and you can preorder today at the Philips Hue site.

Light Up Your Walls

Continuing in the ambiance category, Signify redesigned the $99.99 Philips Hue Iris lamp. The table lamp now features richer colors and the ability to display at dimmer levels than before. That will let it act as a nightlight when you need it.

The angle of the Iris allows it to wash walls in light, rather than provide direct lighting. The idea is to add to the ambiance of the room (hence, ambient lighting). You can control the new model with Bluetooth or connect it to the Philis Hue hub for more smart home controls. Signify says the Iris tablelamp will release October 19th.