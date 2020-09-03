TCL Announces Tablets, True Wireless Earbuds, and a SmartWatch for Seniors

TCL is just showing off tech for the future today; it also announced some products that are ready for your buying dollars in the present. That includes two tablets, a set of true wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch for seniors.

The Choice Is Yours With Two Tablets

TCL announced two tablets today, dubbed the TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID. Awkward names aside, they at least give you an idea of what to expect. Both are affordable tablets, but the TABMAX is naturally the bigger, more powerful option.

The TABMAX is a 10.1-inch tablet running Android 10. It runs on a MediaTek MT8768T processor, 4 GBs of RAM, and has a 64 GBs of storage with a MicroSD slot for expansion. The display runs at 2000 x 1200 resolution. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The standard edition goes for €249, and the LTE model goes for €299 (no word on U.S. pricing yet). Both models incudes a stylus and typecover.

The TABMID, is as the name suggests, a lower-grade tablet than the TABMAX. You’ll only get an 8-inch 1200 x 1299 display with some hefty bezels running around the thing. Rather than go with MediaTek again for the processor, the TABMID contains a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GBs of RAM, and 64 GBs of storage, with a MicroSD card slot. This time you get an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Stepping down to this tablet will set you back €229.

Both tablets will launch sometime in Q4 this year.

A Mid-Grade Set of True Wireless Earbuds

TCL Also announced a set of true wireless earbuds dubbed the MOVEAUDIO S200. The earbuds are more on the affordable mid-grade end and will go for €100. For your money, you can pick from white, black, or teal blue. The buds have an IP54 rating— good enough for water, dust, and swear resistance. TCL says the MOVEAUDIO S200s come with electronic noise reduction, touch controls, wear detection, and Google Assistant or Siri compatibility.

What it doesn’t come with is long battery life. Each charge nets you about 3.5 hours. With the case, you’ll get about 23 hours of playtime before you need a wallplug. The earbuds will release globally at the end of September.

A SmartWatch for Your Aging Loved-Ones

Finally, TCL has a new smartwatch it’s aiming squarely at seniors. The MOVETIME Family Watch (TCL is on fire with the names) starts out like many smartwatches, with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and touch display. But its what the features do that set it apart.

It’s like an SOS necklace in a smartwatch form. It will remind wearers to take medicine and notify family if it detects a fall or irregular heartbeat.

Thanks to a 4G connection, it can handle text messages and two-way talk to keep seniors living alone in contact with others, and it has an SOS button on the side.

It comes in dark grey or black and will be available in the fall for €229.

You can find out more about all the new products at TCL’s website.