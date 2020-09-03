Skullcandy’s New Crusher Evo Headphones Offer Refined Sensory Haptic Bass

Fans of Skullcandy’s Crusher headphones have something new to be happy about today. The company just announced the newest member of the Crusher franchise—the Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones with Personal Sound. The over ear wireless headphones pair style with powerful features, and retail for $199.99 on its website starting today.

The Crusher Evo is an upgraded version of the popular Crusher headphones, with more features, refined audio, and accented focus on bass delivery. The new headphones have a 40-hour battery life and can charge rapidly. About 10 minutes of charge gives you up to four hours of playtime, so you won’t be without your tunes for too long. It also has different EQ modes for music, film, and podcasts so your audio sounds right no matter what you’re listening to.

The headphones also have Skullcandy’s patented Sensory Haptic Bass for a more immersive listening experience, which has long been a feature of its Crusher headphones. “Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies, but actually feel them,” says Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer.

The Crusher Evo also uses Personal Audio from Audiodo, which is audio personalization technology you can adjust from within the Skullcandy iOS or Android app. The capability allows users to fine tune the Evo headphones to their unique hearing profile, rather than just having to use a general profile for everyone.