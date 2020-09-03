MSI’s Sleek New Summit Laptops Try to Woo the Business Market

“Business laptops” are a funny category: depending on who you’re talking to, it might mean “economic, dependable, and somewhat tough,” or it might mean “expensive, cool-looking status symbol.” MSI’s Summit series, announced earlier today, definitely fits the latter description.

Available in 13-inch 2-in-1, 14-inch, and 15-inch sizes, the Summit series is a new sub-brand for the company, which previously focused on the reliable gamer market for its more expensive G-class offerings. The sandblasted aluminum-clad machines use a gold-on-black color scheme with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors underneath, paired with either integrated Iris Xe graphics or a discrete NVIDIA GTX GPUs on the E series variants.

Other technical features include USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, integrated fingerprint readers and IR Windows Hello cameras, 10 hours of battery life on the B series, Wi-Fi 6, noise cancelling microphones for teleconferencing, and TPM 2.0 security. While all the laptops have touchscreens, MSI seems particularly proud of the Summit E13 Flip, the only 2-in-1 in the line. It can flip the screen flat and automatically change the orientation, the better to share a presentation across a table.

MSI isn’t talking about pricing or availability yet, though it says that the E13 Flip will be available “by the end of 2020.” It also announced refreshed versions of its mainstream Prestige line with 11th-gen Intel processors, and a more mild update for the budget Modern series.