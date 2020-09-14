Quick Tip: Control Your Apple TV with an Xbox or PlayStation Controller

Apple’s Siri Remote allows you to navigate your favorite shows and movies with the swipe of a finger. But gesture controls aren’t always intuitive, and they often confuse family members and guests. If you want to simplify your Apple TV, then it’s time to pair it with an Xbox or PlayStation controller.

Welcome to Quick Tips, a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

Wireless gamepad support landed on Apple TV with the launch of iOS 13 in 2019. But gamepad support extends outside of Apple Arcade games—you can also use your Xbox or PlayStation controller to flick through apps, shows, and the Apple TV’s settings.

To pair a wireless gamepad with your Apple TV, simply enter your “Settings,” press “Remotes and Devices,” and go to “Bluetooth.” Then pair your controller to the Apple TV—press and hold “Sync” on an Xbox gamepad, or press and hold the “PS” and “Share” buttons on the DualShock 4 controller. You can also connect MFi-certified gamepads, like the Steelseries Nimbus, to your Apple TV.

Now, the next time you want to toss the Siri Remote in frustration, you’ll have a viable alternative. You’re welcome.