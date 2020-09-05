Holy Directions Batman! Waze Can Now Guide You with the Voice of the Dark Knight

When it comes to who makes the best Batman, there’s a clear winner—Kevin Conroy. He’s voice acted as Batman since the late ’90s in TV shows, films, video games, and even a brief live-action appearance in the Arrowverse. And now you can have the definitive voice of Batman give you directions in Waze.

Waze wants to get in on Batman day, which DC scheduled for September 19. And in honor of that, for a limited time, you can change the Waze voice to Batmans, as voiced by Kevin Conroy. With it comes to a change in the Waze icons, too, and your little car becomes a Batmobile.

You can drive with Batman’s voice, Mood and vehicle in Waze, or The Riddler’s. It’s time to choose a side: https://t.co/HN3KV0YN2k pic.twitter.com/RxrgOA5GT8 — waze (@waze) August 31, 2020

If you prefer your directions to come in the form of an E. Nigma, you can pick Riddler’s voice instead. To bring the Riddler to life, Waze employed Wally Wingert, who voiced the character in the Batman Arkham games alongside Kevin Conroy. You even get a little Riddler racer when you make the switch.

But Waze didn’t stop there; while you’re in the mood for Batman, you can access special Waze and DC Super-Hero or Super-Villain playlists. That should seal the deal on completing your journey into the Dark Knight.

If all that sounds awesome, you better download Waze right now. You can only access the two voices until October 31. After that, Batman and Riddler will retreat to the Batcave and Arkham Asylum, respectively.