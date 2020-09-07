You Can Say “Alexa, Pay for Gas” at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil Stations

What’s the safest way to make a payment at a gas pump? Why any no-contact solution, of course. You’ll avoid any skimmers if you don’t insert your card. Now you can take that idea even further by skipping the card altogether and pay with Alexa at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil Stations.

If you have Alexa with you in the car and at a compatible gas station, the process is very easy. All you have to do is set up Alexa Pay ahead of time, then say “Alexa, Pay for Gas.”

BOOOM! “Alexa pay for gas”#VoiceCommerce has entered a new phase you can now buy fuel at @ExxonMobil stations across the US with @AmazonPay! The fastest way to pay is your voice.@AmazonPay is one of the most innovative payment companies in history—they are just starting! pic.twitter.com/kdA2H0rcO2 — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) September 1, 2020

Alexa will confirm which gas station you’re at, then the pump number, and activate it. No muss, no fuss. You’ll still have to get out of the car and pump yourself, of course. But you cut out some of the more annoying parts of getting gas. You can use any smartphone with the Alexa app installed, or any Alexa device in your car like the Echo Auto.

You won’t need to stand in the cold during the winter while you’re paying for one. And if you’re at a modern gas station that uses a touch screen for the payment screen, no need to worry about gloves getting in the way either. And naturally, credit card skimmers don’t work if you never get a card out of your wallet.

Amazon partnered with ExxonMobil, and Fiserv to make this happen, and the Amazon Pay handles the payment through Fiserv. The gas station will charge your default payment option after you finish getting gas. All you need is your Amazon account and to set up Amazon Pay with a default credit or debit card.

Amazon says voice purchasing is rolling out right now to over 11,500 Exxon and Mobile stations, but it didn’t indicate how quickly that rollout would finish.