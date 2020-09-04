Kotsoft’s ‘Liquid Crystal’ Demo is a Free Fascinating Physics Sandbox Simulator

If you’re big into physics sandbox games, you might want to check out the free demo for Liquid Crystal, which was recently announced by Kotsoft. The particle physics simulator is pre-alpha, however, so changes will likely be made before it’s formally published, but you can still download it and have some fun.

In the world of Liquid Crystal, you can run (or fly) around and explore a world made of particles. You can also shoot particles or apply an attraction force on other particles, like spraying water, to see what happens. Every block is physically simulated and can be interacted with, and it has fairly snappy and responsive movements, although it’s not a perfect physics simulator (yet).

You can download the Liquid Crystal demo here on itch.io. Minimum system requirements include Windows 10 64-bit, SSE2 Support for the CPU, a DirectX 11.1 Support 2 GB GPU, and 4GB of RAM, though the author recommends Windows 10 64-bit, an Intel Core i7-8700K CPU, an RTX 2080 GPU, and 16 GB of RAM.

Since it’s a fairly new upload to itch.io, Windows will likely fire off the SmartScreen Filter warning when you first try to run it. Don’t fret, though—it’s easy to bypass. When the warning pops up, click “More Info” then “Run Anyway,” and you should be good to go.