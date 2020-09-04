Acrade1Up ‘Big Buck Hunter’ Arcade Machine Preorders Are Now Live

Yeeeeeeehaw, if you can’t go outside for some guns ‘n’ huntin’ why not bring the huntin’ to you? Ok, that’s enough of that, let’s get serious. Arcade1Up’s $550 Big Buck Hunter replica cabinet is the company’s first entry into light gun games and hopefully introduces more to come. If you need this in your life, preorders opened today.

If you aren’t familiar with Big Buck Hunter, you must lead a sheltered life far from arcade centers like Dave & Buster’s. It’s on the rails shooter game, but instead of shooting at aliens, zombies, or Terminator machines, you’re shooting at deer. But, as in real life, the goal is to get a magnificent buck and avoid any doe that bound in your path. Shoot a doe, and game over.

You can play with two players, choose from other animal options (moose and antelope), and the score comes down to distance, size, etc. The Arcade1UP machine has two attached guns for multiplayer. It includes Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Safari, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback, a riser, and a design that resembles the original machine.

You can preorder from Best Buy today, though the company didn’t announce a delivery date yet.