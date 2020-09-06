Google Podcasts Launches “Your News Update” for Local News and Personalized Stories

Podcasts can help us stay up to date on global or national news, but it’s hard to find a show that covers local stories or things that are personally relevant to you. That’s why Google is launching Your News Update, an AI-powered podcast that pulls together timely news and entertainment based on your location and interests.

Your News Update pulls together audio clips and written news articles, thanks to the company’s advanced text-to-speed technology. A listener in California could hear broadcasts related to Gavin Newsom’s latest announcements, for example, along with local news, album reviews, and information on the 2020 election.

The Your News Update show is available on the Google Podcasts’ (Android/iOS) Explore page. You can also pull up Your News Update through Google Assistant—simply ask your Nest smart speaker to “play local news.” You can also ask Google Assistant to play local news for any specific city, such as Las Angeles or Detroit.