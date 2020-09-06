App Developers Can Offer Free or Discounted Subscriptions in iOS 14

Apple will let developers offer discounted or free subscriptions in iOS 14, according to the company’s updated App Store developer guide. Developers can distribute physical discount codes or hand out electronic offers to attract new subscribers.

The new App Store offer code functionality should give developers more control over discount pricing on iOS devices. It also encourages developers to push for App Store subscriptions, a move that’s profitable for Apple. Subscribing to Netflix through the App Store ensures that Apple gets a cut of your monthly fee, something that Apple can’t do if you sign up for Netflix through the browser.

Anyway, Apple says that its offer codes are unique and alphanumeric. Electronic offer codes from emails or pop-up notifications can send you directly to the App Store, where you can redeem the offer, ignore it, or look at the offer’s terms and conditions. Developers can also allow for code redemption within their apps, streamlining the process for discounts and other offers.

Customers will be able to use these codes on the web, in the App Store, or directly inside of apps. Offer codes expire after a maximum of six months from their date of creation, and customers can redeem multiple offers for a single subscription depending on an app developer’s offer code configurations.