LEGO’s Collaborations with Adidas and Levi’s Are Pure Retro Fun

If you’ve always dreamed of stepping into LEGOs instead of on them, you’re in luck. Earlier this week, LEGO teased its upcoming collaboration with shoe brand Adidas and another one with clothing brand Levi’s. LEGO is joining forces with each to put out shoes and other clothing items.

The shoes have a retro look but feature the classic LEGO colors and Adidas’ iconic three stripes on the side. The A-ZX line of shoes have a red and yellow LEGO logo patch stitched to the tongue, and the shoelaces hold a green LEGO piece in place at the base of the laces.

Details on the Levi’s clothing are yet to be confirmed, but they will also likely feature the classic LEGO colors along with accents like small plates to which you can connect other LEGO pieces. No release dates have been shared for either collaboration other than the vague “Coming Soon” at the end of the video. All we know is, whatever Levi’s and LEGO produce better include a “honey, where are my pants?” nod.