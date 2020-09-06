X
Razer’s Naga Pro Mouse Offers Swappable Thumb Clusters and High-Speed Wireless

Razer Naga Pro
The Razer Naga is a popular choice for gamers who need tons and tons of button on their mouse, for RTS or MOBA games. The Naga Trinity makes it even more versatile, with swappable clusters for the thumb buttons that offer a shooter and radial layout. Razer’s newest Naga, simply titled “Pro,” combines it all with ultra-fast wireless.

This version of the long-running series switches the seven-button circle pad for a more boring but more functional six-button grid, which looks almost identical to the one on the Logitech G604. So the three interchangeable clusers offer two buttons for shooters, twelve for MOBAs, and six for everything in between. Naturally you can program the buttons for key binds or macros in Razer’s Synapse driver software, saving different profiles to the mouse. Razer’s site has some handy recommended button layouts for popular games, like this one for Fortnite:

Razer Naga Pro Fortnite layout
Other features include a 20,000 DPI mouse sensor, optical switches on the primary buttons, and Razer’s proprietary Hyperspeed wireelss plus Bluetooth and wired connections. Razer claims 150 hours of battery life on Bluetooth, or 100 hours on the faster Hyperspeed connection. The Naga Pro is shipping now from the Razer web store for an eye-watering $150.

