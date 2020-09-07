AtGames Debuts the Legend Gamer Series, the Arcade Machine for Your TV

AtGames already offers one of the most versatile full-sized retro arcade machines you can bring home. But what if you don’t have room for the full-sized Legends Ultimate? Then you may want to consider one of the Legends Gamer Series. You get most of the full-sized machines’ features in small compact forms that plug into your TV, starting at $99.

The Legend Gamer Series comes in three formats, Mini for $99, Standard for $200, and Pro for $250. They all come with games, and you can add more either through the AtGames cloud service or through a “bring your own games” option.

The Mini, as the name suggests, is the smallest of the bunch and features a single arcade stick and eight buttons. You can add optional pinball buttons, and you get 100 games with the option to add more.

The standard steps up to two joysticks, 16 arcade buttons, and includes the pinball buttons. You also get 150 games with the option to add more.

The Pro has two joysticks, 16 arcade buttons, pinball buttons, and a trackball. Like the standard, you get 150 games and the ability to add more.

Each unit comes in two pieces: a puck-shaped console you connect to your TV and a wireless arcade control top you can use from a couch, table, or anywhere you feel comfortable.

The Legend Series is up for preorder now and will arrive in early December.