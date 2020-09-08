Mobvoi’s TicPods 2 Pro+ Sport Single-Earbud Pairing and Volume Gestures for $140

Hold on; I was just getting used to the TicPods 2 Pro earbuds! Mobvoi’s new TicPods 2 Pro+ improve on their predecessor with single-earbud pairing, volume gestures, extra audio codecs, and a new-ish design. At $139, the new TicPods 2 Pro+ are the same price as the basic TicPods 2 Pro.

Like their predecessor, the new TicPods 2 Pro+ run on Qualcomm’s QCC5121 chipset and support touch or voice commands. They also feature an IPX4 splash-resistance rating and dual-mic noise cancelation.

However, the new TicPods 2 Pro+ sport a redesigned charging case that improves on their predecessor’s flimsy, floppy case. They now support volume control through voice commands or gestures, along with individual earbud pairing that lets you listen to the left or right earbud without taking its sibling out of the case. The basic TicPods 2 Pro supported individual listening, but only through the left earbud.

Mobvoi is also adding more codecs to the TicPods 2 Pro+, with the option to choose between AAC, aptX, and SBC on Android devices. Apple devices are stuck witch AAC, which is the codec that iPhones are optimized for.

But Mobvoi isn’t improving on two of the TicPods 2 Pro’s most notable faults—its dull sound and hard plastic design. Mobvoi is still leaning into the Airpods aesthetic, which may be a turnoff for people who enjoy heavy bass and rubberized tips in their earholes. (We prefer the comfortable TicPods Free for this very reason!)

The new TicPods 2 Pro+ are available for $140 through Mobvoi’s website. They ship immediately and should arrive in 2-4 business days.