Peloton Announces a Pricier Bike and a Cheaper Treadmill

Peloton suite of exercise equipment just jumped from two to four. The company announced the new $2,495 Bike+, a more expensive version of its existing bike system, that better supports yoga routines and your usual bike marathon. It also announced the $2,495 Tread, a cheaper treadmill option for just under two grand less than the original.

Peloton isn’t getting rid of its other equipment. The newly announced bike and treadmill fill out the options across the budget spectrum. Peloton renamed the original treadmill to Tread Plus, and the price stays at $4,295. The Peloton Bike keeps its name, but drops in price to $1,895.

The new $2,495 Bike+ will release September 9th and include a rotating 23.8-inch HD touchscreen and improved speakers so you can hear your course instructors when you are doing strength workouts or yoga.

Peloton also added Apple GymKit integration so you can pair your Apple Watch just by tapping the frame.

The $2,495 Tread features the same screen as the Bike+, but it doesn’t rotate; you can only tilt it up and down to adjust your view while you’re on the treadmill. It’s also a smaller machine than the Tread Plus, and Peloton describes it as smaller than most couches at 68″ L x 33″ W x 62″ H.

To help bring down the price, Peloton also ditched the novel slatted belt design for a more common continuous belt loop. Peloton is touting that its treadmill doesn’t have a front shroud, a feature of most treadmills. The idea is to replicate a closer feeling of running on the road by removing the plastic barrier that breaks the illusion. The Tread will release sometime in 2021.

And naturally, you’ll need a Peloton subscription for the Bike+ or the Tread.