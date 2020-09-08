X
Popular Searches

Google Will Verify Calls So You Can Answer Your Phone Again

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two people talking on the phone
Google

Getting phone calls has turned into a modern-day scourage of scams and spam. If a call comes in and it’s not in your contact list, the easiest (and perhaps wisest) thing to do is ignore it. But that’s not always a great option—what if you’re expecting a delivery or interview request? Google wants to help by verifying callers.

While carriers like T-Mobile are working on technology to catch spoofed numbers, Google’s effort goes a different route. It’s working with businesses to verify calls.

Google Safer Phone Call on Android Screenshots
Google

The business will submit its phone number to Google and even provide a reason for calling. When the business calls you, you’ll see the business name, the reason for calling, and a verified logo from Google. The company must authenticate with Google to benefit.

It’s a sound idea that hopefully will prevent you from missing important calls from businesses you do need to hear from, while still ignoring the rest of the calls that are probably spam. You’ll need an Android phone with Google’s Phone dialer app.

Many Android phones come preloaded with the app, and the company is releasing the app as a standalone dialer later this week so more users can download it.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular