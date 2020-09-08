X
Fitbit’s Newest Watch Face Puts SpO2 Data Front and Center

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A fitbit with SpO2 data on the watch face.
Fitbit

Fitbit has many great things going for it, and it’s only getting better with the upcoming Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches. But it’s hard to say nice things about Fitbit’s watch faces; they’re just not great. That’s why the company’s new watch face is exciting—it looks good and gives you SpO2 data right on the screen.

Fitbit introduced SpO2 tracking at the beginning of the year. SpO2 (peripheral capillary oxygen saturation) is a method of tracking oxygen saturation in your blood. Some Fitbit watches use pulse oximeters to measure the relative reflection of red and infrared light from your blood via your wrist.

Deoxygenated blood (which travels along your veins back to your lungs) is a slightly darker red color than the fully oxygenated blood. Using that knowledge and the pulse oximeter, Fitbit can estimate your SpO2.

That’s all good and well, but getting to the data was an annoying process. You had to dig into it in the health and sleep metrics in your app. Now that all changes with Fitbit’s latest watch face. Instead of opening up the app, you enable the new watch face and sleep as usual. The data will start showing up on your device within an hour of waking up. Best of all, the watch face looks nice—which isn’t a given with Fitbit.

Fitbit says you can install the new watch face now, and more will come later.

Source: Fitbit

