Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank Charges Multiple Apple Devices on the Go

The promise of Apple’s abandoned AirPower wireless charging pads was to charge multiple devices all at once. But just because Apple moved on doesn’t mean other companies can’t take up the mantle. Satechi’s new $99.99 Quatro Wireless Power Bank can charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods case simultaneously, even when you’re out and about.

To charge all your devices, Satechi equipped the Quatro Wireless Power Bank with Qi wireless charging, a built-in Apple Watch charger, a USB-C Power Delivery port, and a USB-A port. You can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case all at the same time.

The battery has a 10000 mAh capacity, which is enough to charge an iPhone 11 twice. And thanks to a USC-C Power Delivery port capable of 18 W, it can fast-charge an iPhone or even power an iPad Pro. LED indicators let you know when the power bank needs a top-up.

The Quatro Wireless Power Bank will release in mid-October for $99.99, and Satechi is taking preorders now at its site. If you do preorder you’ll get 20% off the price.