EA Play Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC for Free

Are you still set on the PS5? Microsoft today announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC subscribers will soon get an EA Play membership with over 60 free games for no additional charge. The addition of EA Play begins “this holiday,” presumably around the November 10th launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Game Pass Ultimate is growing into an essential part of the Xbox ecosystem, as it allows fans to enjoy Xbox Gold and play hundreds of games for just $15 a month (or $5 a month if you only want Game Pass PC). EA Play—a $5 per month value—adds franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, and The Sims to Game Pass, along with trials for new games like FIFA 21.

But that’s not all! EA’s popular games are also available for mobile streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can play AAA titles like Need for Speed Heat on your phone for no extra cost. That said, Game Pass streaming launches on September 15th, and EA Play may not come to Game Pass until the new Xbox launches on November 10th.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Gold and lets you play hundreds of games for free on your Xbox and PC. It costs $15 a month, but your first month is only a dollar. Game Pass PC is available for $5 a month and will include EA Play titles for no additional charge. Sadly, the Console version of Game Pass won’t come with EA Play, but it’s only $5 cheaper than Game Pass Ultimate, so maybe now’s the time to upgrade.