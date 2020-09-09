LEGO Knows Han Shot First, Debuts 3000-Piece Mos Eisley Cantina Set to Prove It

When you think of iconic Star Wars locations, the Mos Eisley Cantina has to be in the top five. At the Cantina, we got our first view of the destructive properties of a lightsaber. The Cantina introduced us to Han Solo, and the first Star Wars earworm. Any fan of Star Wars and LEGO should be excited about the incredible detailed $350 LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Construction Set.

That LEGO denotes the Mos Eisley Cantina a “Construction Set” should make it clear upfront; this isn’t a set for your five-year-olds. It’s rated 18+ and contains 3,187 pieces. You’ll build a full exterior of the Cantina that opens up to reveal several set pieces. To get to the interior, you can take the roof off and peer inside, or if you want more access, open it like a book.

Inside, you can recreate the moment where Han shot first (yes he did) at the dining coves or when Obi-Wan cut off an arm at the bar. You get to build a landspeeder, and a spot to tie up a DewDack. The set comes with 21 Minifigures, including seven new Minifigures unique to this set. And of course, that includes three members of the Cantina band—but not the music, sorry.

LEGO did include lots of little extras, like wanted posters for R2D2 and C-3PO and Kiber crystals embedded in the buildings’ exterior. You even build a second smaller outpost building that can attach to the main set to complete the display piece.

The LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina will release globally this October for $349.99, and LEGO VIP members can get it early, starting September 16th.