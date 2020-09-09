Play Your Favorite Retro 2D Games in 3D with the “3dSen PC” NES Emulator

We’ve all hopped online at some point to find an emulator that’ll let us replay our favorite retro 2D games, like Castlevania, Pacman, or Metroid. Now, with the release of 3dSen PC from Geod Studio on Steam, we can play those games and many more…in 3D.

The game emulator converts your favorite NES games (both classic and homebrew) into full 3D and still manages to offer real-time playback. The studio used dynamic skyboxes to make levels and backgrounds look bigger and more immersive than they do in their 2D versions. The addition of 3D details to elements like roads, walls, and bricks also draws you in, and makes the games look like they’re more detailed and exciting to play.

I'm very proud to announce that 3dSen PC will be released on Steam in 24h at https://t.co/5kd8A9jzOi

This is the summery of my 5 years of work. Any RT is very appreciated! @PixelProspector @IndieGamerChick @Indie_RetroNEWS @morphcat @RetrotainmentHQ @gamingonlinux @SimplyAustins pic.twitter.com/Fr2g8Wtv8J — Geod (@tructv) June 18, 2020

The list of supported games is constantly expanding, but currently includes more than 70 titles. Popular retro games like Bomberman, Dr. Mario, Galaga, DonkeyKong, Contra, Excitebike, Legend of Zelda, Dig Dug, Super Mario Bros. 3, and Ice Climbers are included, among others.

You can pick up your own copy of 3dSen PC on Steam for $9.99. There is also a VR version that runs in both standard and VR mode and doesn’t require a VR headset. You can download the free demo, or buy this version for $19.99.