AT&T Customers Can Now Make Calls Through Alexa Speakers

If you have an AT&T number and you don’t like to carry your phone throughout the house, Alexa may have some good news for you. Thanks to the mobile company’s Numbersync program, you can now use your Alexa speakers, like an Echo dot, to make and receive phone calls from your AT&T number.

To get started with “AT&T calling with Alexa,” you’ll need to go into into your Alexa app and find the Communication section under settings. There you can the AT&T option and follow the onscreen prompts to connect your number.

Once you set everything up, you can make or answer calls from any Alexa Speaker you have connected to your account. When a call comes through, Alexa will announce, “Incoming call from John Smith” or whoever you have in your contact books. You can also dial voice by either saying “Alexa dial John Smith” or telling Alexa what number you want to dial.

Obviously, you may not always want your calls to go through your speakers so that you can control that as well. You can set up times when the phone calls go to just your phone (so you don’t get 3 AM calls all over the home), and you can tell Alexa “I’m leaving home” to turn off the speaker connection. If you work a 9-5 out of the home, you can create a routine to turn off speaker calls.

For now, this is an AT&T feature only and limited to U.S. numbers (though you can call Mexico, Canada, and the U.K. No word on when the feature will come to more carriers or countries.

You may want to think twice before activating the service. All your calls will come through your speakers. These days, the scourge of robocalling makes that idea less desirable.