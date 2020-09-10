Your Xbox Game Pass for PC Subscription Is Doubling to $10 a Month

Microsoft is quietly ending the $5 a month introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass for PC. Current subscribers should expect to pay the full $10 a month after their next billing cycle. However, new subscribers can still snag a month of the introductory pricing if they sign up before September 17th.

Nobody likes price increases—especially 100% price increases! Still, Xbox Game Pass for PC is well worth $10 a month. New and popular games that typically sell for $60 are available on Game Pass for free, so you can quickly hop into The Outer Worlds or Microsoft Flight Simulator without emptying your entire wallet.

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

Microsoft is also teaming up with popular game companies to expand the Xbox Game Pass library (which already includes hundreds of games). Game Pass for PC will include around 60 popular EA games later this year, for example, so you can get your Sims 4 or FIFA fix without spending big bucks on the Origin store.

If you own an Xbox One and a PC, then maybe now’s the time to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For $15 a month, Game Pass Ultimate nets you access to hundreds of games on your console, PC, and even your smartphone. Plus, Game Pass Ultimate comes with an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which is required for online gaming.