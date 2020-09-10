The Second-Gen Motorola Razr Foldable Boosts Specs, With 5G and Better Cameras

It’s been less than a year since Motorola revived its iconic RAZR brand (again) for the new world of high-style, high-price foldable phones, but a second model has already been announced. The new RAZR (with the same name) doesn’t have a shipment date, but AT&T and T-Mobile will sell it in “the fall” for $1400, just $100 cheaper.

The biggest technical improvement is a 5G radio, delivered thanks to the Snapdragon 765G system-on-a-chip. The screens seem to be more or less identical to the original version (6.2 inches inside, 2.7 inches on the outer “flip”), but improved software will allow you to do more when the phone is closed, like Google Pay access and a full keyboard for texting. RAM is bumped up from 6GB to 8GB, and storage is doubled to 256GB.

One of the biggest problems reviewers had with the RAZR was its lackluster cameras—Motorola’s never been especially good with them. The new model boosts the rear camera (which is on the top folding section beneath the screen, of course) from 16 megapixels all the way to 48. The interior front-facing camera goes from just 5MP to 20.

Other refinements of the body include glass panels instead of plastic, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader (inside the Motorola logo) and an improved, smoother hinge for the folding mechanism. The battery gets a big boost, though at 2800mAh, it’s still notably smaller than similarly-sized, non-folding phones. It keeps the throwback look of the old-school RAZR flip phones.

With Samsung’s second-gen Galaxy Z Fold and the Microsoft Surface Duo now out, Motorola has even more competition for its latest try at a foldable phone. We’ll see if it can overcome reviews complaining of short battery life and less-than-premium build quality this time around.