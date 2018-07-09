News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
The Best Portable Air Conditioners
by Michael Crider on
The summer’s sweltering in the Northern Hemisphere. If you’re not in a position to install a air conditioner, your options for heat relief in your home are limited. Here are the best portable choices.

Some of Our Favorite Anker Gadgets Are On Sale Today Only For Amazon Prime Members

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day, which means you get early deals on Anker gear. In case you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty big fans of Anker.

Several Anker gadgets are on sale for today only from Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. That includes the PowerCore USB-C portable charger that we loved, and the compact PowerCore that’s as small as a tube of lipstick. You can also find a Roav car quick charger (though not the one with Alexa built in), a few USB charging cables, a wireless charging pad, and even a dash cam. In general, we’re impressed with Anker products and we can vouch for several of these, so if you’re looking for a great deal, now’s the time.

Source: Amazon

