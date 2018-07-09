Some of Our Favorite Anker Gadgets Are On Sale Today Only For Amazon Prime Members

by Craig Lloyd on
Dipping your toes into the world of smarthome can be an expensive endeavor, but it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of really great products that are relatively cheap, which can get you started building your perfect smarthome.
Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day, which means you get early deals on Anker gear. In case you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty big fans of Anker.
Several Anker gadgets are on sale for today only from Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. That includes the PowerCore USB-C portable charger that we loved, and the compact PowerCore that’s as small as a tube of lipstick. You can also find a Roav car quick charger (though not the one with Alexa built in), a few USB charging cables, a wireless charging pad, and even a dash cam. In general, we’re impressed with Anker products and we can vouch for several of these, so if you’re looking for a great deal, now’s the time.
Source: Amazon
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.