The New Bose QuietComfort and Sport Earbuds are True Wireless Marvels

Earlier today, Bose announced its new QuietComfort Earbuds, available for $279, as well as the new Sports Earbuds, which cost $179. Both have a true wireless form factor and offer exciting features that could rival earbuds from Sony and Apple. The earbuds will be available on September 29, but you can preorder either today.

Bose says the QuietComfort Earbuds, can deliver “all the ‘quiet’ of Bose around-ear noise cancelling headphones in a gorgeous in-ear design.” The flagship buds have 11 levels of noise cancellation for you to choose from, which work alongside Bose’s new exclusive algorithm to create a “precise, equal, and opposite signal in less than a fraction of a millisecond.” The new StayHear Max tips offer an improved fit and seal for ideal noise isolation.

Each QuietComfort bud measures just over one inch long and weighs 0.3 ounces. Expected battery life is up to six hours for continuous listening, and they can gain another 12 from the carrying case, which can be charged wirelessly. Bose wants the headphones to provide a listening experience that’s “as close to the recording” as possible, so it hasn’t boosted any frequencies and you won’t hear distorted bass or any electronic hisses. The earbuds can also dampen wind and background noise when you take a call with them, so your voice stands out and sounds clear.

The Sport Earbuds don’t have noise cancellation, unfortunately, but they do focus on providing a comfortable and secure fit. Bose also stated that these earbuds “were built from the ground up to be the ultimate workout companion,” meaning more research went in to redesign the earbuds to stay in place during high intensity workouts.

As with the QuietComforts, the Sport Earbuds also have the StayHear Max tip, which locks into place comfortably without wrapping around your ear or having a deep-fit design. The battery for these comes in at just five hours, with a charge from the case adding 10 more.

Both pairs boast Bluetooth 5.1 for a more reliable connection, and a “new data transfer method” which should result in fewer dropouts. They both have an IPX4 rating for water (or sweat), as well as on-bud touch controls for standard functions, like taking calls or pausing a song. Either pair comes with a few color options to choose from as well.