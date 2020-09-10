Gateway PCs are Back, Spots and All

Today, Gateway made a surprise return to the land of the living, thanks to a partnership with Walmart. The new selection includes a broad spectrum of choices from budget level laptops to powerful media creation machines. And if a slew of new laptops isn’t enough, Gateway also has two new low-cost tablets for your consideration.

All the new devices are exclusive to Walmart and generally aimed at three categories: ultrathin laptops from budget to midgrade, traditional 2-in-1 devices, and media creation workhorses. Depending on what you pick, you may get AMD or Intel processors, integrated or dedicated graphics cards, and in some cases, touch screens. All the laptops run Windows 10 Home, and some even come with a subscription to Microsoft 365 personal.

Ultra Slim Laptops Go From Budget to Mid-Grade

Starting with the Ultra Slim laptops, you can spend as little as $199.99 and up to $649.99. As always, when you pay more, you get more.

11.6″ Ultra Slim Laptop ($199.99): The budget pick, this laptop features Windows 10, and AMD A4 processor, 4 GBs of RAM and 64 GBs of storage. You can pick from four colors black, purple, blue, and green.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop ( $239.99): Stepping up a bit in cost, you get Windows 10, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GBs of RAM and 64 GBs of storage. You can pick from four colors black, purple, blue, and green. You also get a year of Microsoft 365 Personal at no extra cost.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop ($429.99): The first in the mid-grade levels, but still underpowered. This Windows 10 laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U – Dual Core 2.6 GHz processor, 4 GBs of RAM, and 128 GBs of storage. Like the other models, you can get it in black, purple, blue, and green.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop ($459.99): For a little more, you step up to Windows 10 laptop with an Intel i3 processor, 4 GBs of RAM, and 128 GBs of storage. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop ($599.99): This Windows 10 stands more firmly in the mid-grade level with its Intel i5, 16 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. You’ll rely on integrated graphics, though. You do get a new color choice: black, rose gold, blue, and green.

15.6″ Ultra Slim Laptop $649.99): At the high end of the budget, you get the largest screen Gateway offers, an Intel i5, 16 GBs of RAM, 256 GBs of storage, and integrated graphics. You can pick from black, rose gold, blue, and green colors.

A 2-in-1 for Touch on the Go

If you prefer something that can occasionally serve as a laptop, Gateway has you covered with a single option. Just don’t expect a lot of power.

11.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop ($299.99): For your money you get a 2-in-1 Windows 10 machine with a Touchscreen panel, Intel Celeron processor, 4 GBs of RAM and 64 GBs of storage. Like most the other models, you can choose from black, purple, blue, and green. You also get one year of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Media Creation or a Bit of Gaming

If what you need is more power, the last two laptops in the bucket are built for you, thanks to dedicated graphics cards, better speakers, and more storage. But you’ll pay for all that power.

15.6″ Laptop ($899.99): This Windows 10 Laptop gets an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H – Six Core – 3.0 GHz processor, 8 GBs of RAM, 256 GBs of Storage, and an Nvidia 1650 GTX GPU. You also get THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound. And you can get it in any color you want, so long as you want black.

15.6″ Creators Series Laptop (MSRP: $1199.99): Spend a little extra and you’ll swap AMD for Intel and step up your graphical prowess. This Windows 10 laptop gets its power from an Intel i5 processor, 8 GBs of RAM, 256 GBs of storage, and an Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU. The laptop also has THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound. It only comes in black.

Android Tablets That Won’t Break the Bank

And if what you need is an Android tablet that won’t cost you much, Gateway has that covered too with two options.

8″ Tablet, (MSRP: $69.99): Don’t expect much at this price. You get an 800X1280 IPS display, an A50 processor, 1 GB of RAM, and 32 GBs of storage, all packed into Android 10. You can pick from black, purple, or blue.

10.1″ Tablet, (MSRP: $79.99): If you need a bigger screen, you can get one, though it still uses an 800X1280 IPS display, A50 processor, 1 GB of RAM, and 32 GBs of storage on Android 10. Again, you can pick from black, purple, and blue.

All the new devices are available starting today at Walmart’s website.