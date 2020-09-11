The New AirTV Anywhere Adds Streaming and DVR Functionality to Local TV

Sling TV is making it easier to cut the cord with its new AirTV Anywhere OTA box, a device that allows you to stream and record free over-the-air channels from your phone, laptop, smart TV, or streaming stick. AirTV Anywhere is available for $200 and does not require a Sling TV subscription.

AirTV Anywhere is a better value than other popular OTA boxes, like the $250 TiVo Edge or the $230 Fire TV Recast. It comes with 1TB of built-in storage and can record or stream up to four channels at a time. Local channels and recordings appear within the Sling TV app alongside Sling channels, although free users won’t see or have access to paid Sling content.

Of course, you need to pair your AirTV Anywhere with a digital antenna, which could put you back $15 to $30 depending on its quality. I also suggest checking which local channels are available in your area before buying any OTA TV equipment.

If you aren’t willing to drop $200 on an OTA Box, then check out Sling’s AirTV 2, which costs just $100 and allows you to stream local channels to all your devices. The AirTV 2 also has the same DVR functionality as the AirTV Anywhere, although you have to pair it with an external hard drive to get things working.