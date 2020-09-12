You Can Now Sync Your Steam Games With NVIDIA GeForce Now on Chromebooks

Chromebooks are a perfect candidate for the game streaming revolution. They’re thin, they have a great battery life, and they’re more reliable than cheap Windows laptops. And now, a month after NVIDIA debut the GeForce Now web player, Chromebook users can finally sync their Steam library to GeForce Now without jumping over to a Windows or Mac machine.

Unlike Google Stadia, a games marketplace mixed with a subscription service, GeForce Now is free and allows you to stream games that are already in your Steam, Epic Games, Uplay, or GOG library. But not all games are compatible with the GeForce Service, and users have to manually search and activate games to start playing them on GeForce Now. Game Sync, the new feature for Chromebooks, automatically syncs your game library, so you don’t have to search for titles one at a time.

To sync your Steam library with GeForce Now, visit play.geforcenow.com on your Chromebook and open your Settings. You should see an option called “Game Sync.” Use it to log into your Steam account and link your library with GeForce Now.

GeForce Now will remember your Steam library, although it can’t see when you buy a new game on Steam. If you purchase Destiny 2 on Steam, for example, you have to go back through the Game Sync process to unlock it on GeForce Now.