Zoom Users Can Now Secure Accounts with Two-Factor Authenticatoin

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Macbook with the Zoom logo and "restricted area" warning.
Zoom

One of the beneficiaries of the global pandemic is, without a doubt, video conferencing companies. Zoom has seen its business skyrocket as more and more people work from home, and with that came security scrutiny. The company hasn’t been resting on its laurels, though, and now it’s introducing two-factor authentication (2FA) for your accounts.

If you’re going to attend critical meetings for business, school, or anything else, it’s important to make sure only you have access to your account. Hijacking video conferencing rooms is already a problem, but imagine if bad actors hijack your account.

They could keep you out of a meeting, change your passwords, or show up to a meeting “for you” and make a mess of things. Securing your account to prevent unauthorized access is one of the most important things you can do, no matter the service.

Zoom’s new support for 2FA does just that. Zoom supports multiple variants of 2FA, including Time Password (TOTP) protocol and one-time codes sent via SMS or phone call. Thanks to the TOTP support, you can use Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and other authentication apps.

Zoom says 2FA is available starting today for all users, and you can set it up in the security settings of your Zoom dashboard.

Source: Zoom

