The Lego Group x Levi’s Collaboration Includes Hats, Jeans, and Jackets

LEGO recently announced more details about its upcoming clothing collaboration with Levi’s. The creative collection is designed with flexible LEGO baseplates attached to articles of clothing upon which you can build your own custom designs using LEGO DOTS, which are small, flat, mosaic-like tile pieces.

This fun clothing collaboration will include a vintage denim Levi’s Trucker Jacket, a Dad Crop Trucker Jacket, 501 ’93 Straight Jeans, as well as a lineup of graphic tees, crewneck sweatshirts, hoodies, and accessories. LEGO stated that “customization pieces from the collection will come with a Levi’s and LEGO Group branded bag of 110 LEGO DOTS, so that fans have a playful canvas for self-expression with endless options.”

In addition to some of the pieces having a fun baseplate to build upon, the collection will also have LEGO elements appear in its classic brick colors: red, yellow, blue, green, white, and black. The iconic Levi’s patch has also been converted into a flexible red LEGO patch.

LEGO also has another collaboration in the works with Adidas. Though there isn’t a set release date for either collaboration line yet, the website says the one with Levi’s is coming soon. You can also sign up for notification emails from LEGO to be alerted when it is.