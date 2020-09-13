Build Your Own ‘Black Panther’ Statue with Free Instructions from a LEGO Master

LEGO fans, you have a new project this weekend: a sweet Black Panther statue, with instructions from Tyler Clites, co-winner of LEGO Masters. The Brick Show Shop is giving away the instructions to this striking design for free, as a PDF download. You’ll have to provide the bricks yourself (or pick them up from an online shop).

A bit of background: LEGO “MOCs” (short for My Own Creation) are designs that are displayed and shared with the community. Independent LEGO designers sell the instructions for a few bucks, and fans can use their own collections to make the set, or buy pieces individually to complete it from sites like BrickLink.

This MOC is inspired by the Black Panther statue, as seen in the fictional nation of Wakanda in the Marvel comics and movie of the same name. It was designed by noted LEGO artist, Tyler Clites, who came to national fame as the winner of the FOX TV game show LEGO Masters last year, along with his wife and fellow LEGO designer Amy Clites.

To commemorate T’Challa/Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who sadly died of cancer late last month, Clites is now allowing anyone to download the instructions for free. Similar instructions from indie builders usually run $5-10. Once “bought” from The Brick Show Shop, you can print them out or follow along on your phone.

Boseman’s passing has inspired art and tributes from all over the world. If you’d like to catch up on the original source material, ComiXology is currently offering hundreds of Black Panther issues for free.