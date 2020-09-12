Every Amateur Astronomer Should See The Latest Stunning Images From NASA

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, named for Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, is capable of incredible discoveries unheard of before. Now, NASA uploaded the latest work from the observatory for us to see, and you don’t want to miss out on these gorgeous galaxies.

The images you’ll see aren’t exactly true to what the human eye could see if we aimed any powerful telescope at space. Instead, the photos are compilations of multiple sources using a “multiwavelength” to pull in gamma rays, radio waves, and more.

But thanks to that work, we can see in ways no human ever could on their own and spot new interesting features about far off galaxies. And this treasure trove of photos even includes a shot of the “brightest supernova explosions in centuries.” But for our money, don’t miss Eta Carinae, a volatile system with two massive stars in close orbit.

You can check out all the pictures at NASA’s site, and when you finish, maybe head outside to watch one of the upcoming meteor showers.