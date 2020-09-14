The New LG Wing Shows What Happens When You Let Creativity Take Flight

LG unveiled its latest phone, the LG Wing. The phone is the first device released from LG’s Explorer Project, the company’s “new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices” and its way to focus on challenging and evolving consumer technology.

The phone stands out from others released this year due to its unique and exciting form factor, which features a 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision screen that swivels out to reveal a 3.9-inch 1.15:1 G-OLED screen beneath it. The main screen has no notches or bevels, and apps will be optimized for the phone, allowing you to rotate the phone in different directions in order to best use them.

The use cases for the phone are seemingly limitless, like the ability to have a map on the main screen for navigation while driving and the smaller screen freed up for taking a call, watching a video on the main screen while accessing playback controls on the smaller screen, or playing a racing game on the main screen, with your HUD on the smaller one.

The LG Wing has three rear cameras—an ultra high resolution 64 MP, an ultra wide 13 MP, and an ultra wide big pixel 12 MP camera—as well as a front-facing 32 MP pop-up camera. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform processor integrated with a Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system. It’s running Android 10, has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and supports fast charging and wireless charging. The LG Wing’s IP54 rating and 4,000 mAh battery should be able to keep up with your adventures, as well.

This phone isn’t LG’s first foray into unusual form factors. With previous entries like the LG Velvet, the dual-screen LG G8X and LG V60, and even the LG VX9400 from 2008, it’s no wonder why the Wing is able to take flight with such ease.