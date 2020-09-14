X
Amazon’s FreeTime Gets a More Kid Friendly Name and New Content For Older Kids

A young girl looking at an Amazon Kids+ Fire Tablet
Amazon’s kid-friendly service for smart speakers and tablets has long gone by the name Amazon FreeTime. That’s not very descriptive, though, so Amazon’s working up a rebrand. Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited will soon change to Amazon Kids and Kids+. And older kids will get new content too.

The name rollout is just that, a new name that better describes what the service accomplishes. You’ll get the same free and paid tiers as before, and Amazon Kids and Kids+ works on Alexa Smart Speakers, Fire Tablets, and more.

An Amazon Kids fire theme that more closely resembles an Adult's fire tablet.
But older kids are getting some new content too, including a new home screen on Fire Tablets. Amazon designed the new home screen to bridge the look between young kids and adults and gives the tablet a more “grownup-like” look.

Additionally, you can now turn on announcements for Amazon Kids devices. Until now, “Freetime” speakers and tablets were barred from announcements. The change is opt-in, though, so you still have control.

Finally, Amazon is adding videos titles it hand-selected aimed at the six to 12-year-old range. Along with the videos comes a new music option for Amazon Kids—IHeartRadio Family. As with the previous Unlimited offerings, Amazon Kids is free to parents, and an Amazon Kids+ subscription starts at $2.99 a month. The changes will roll out over the coming months.

