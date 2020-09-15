Where to Watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ Event at 1PM ET/10AM PT

Apple’s annual September event is kicking off virtual-style, with flashy production, prerecorded video, and a distinct lack of new iPhones. Instead, we expect Apple to break from tradition at its September 15th event with a new iPad Air, two new Apple Watches, some neat software announcements, and a few wildcards.

Wait—no new iPhones? Apple is reportedly pushing iPhones 12 announcements to October because of COVID-19. If that’s all you care about, then cya next month!

But if you’re still interested in watching the Apple event, visit the Apple website on September 15 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. You can also watch the event on YouTube, or through any Apple device with an Apple TV app.

We expect Apple to unveil a new iPad Air and two Apple Watches at its event. Apple’s new iPad Air 4 may ditch the home button for a design that’s similar to the iPad Pro, and it could have an under-display or side-mounted fingerprint reader. The new Apple Watch Series 6 will offer predictable improvements over the Series 5, while a new budget-oriented Apple Watch could focus on basic features to keep costs down.

Products that we’re less certain about include a smaller, cheaper HomePod and a set of over-ear Bluetooth headphones dubbed AirPods Studio. We could also hear more about Apple’s upcoming ARM Macs, iOS 14, and the rumored Apple AirTags. Like Tile’s Bluetooth tags, the rumored AirTags will help you track your lost belongings.

But that’s enough speculation—we’ll have all the full details later.