The New Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Ensure That There’s an Apple Watch for Everyone

It’s time for two new Apple Watches! The health-oriented Apple Watch Series 6 features blood oxygen sensors and a super bright display, while the affordable Apple Watch SE ensures that there’s an Apple Watch for everyone.

Apple Watch Series 6: A Health and Fitness Machine

As a direct followup to the Apple Watch Series 5, the new Apple Watch Series 6 offers performance improvements and an increased emphasis on health and fitness. The new blood oxygen monitoring sensor can measure your SpO2 in just 15 seconds, and take occasional background readings to help you keep up with your respiratory and cardiac health.

The Series 6 Watch is two and a half times brighter than its predecessor, so you can see it outdoors without squinting. It also has a real-time elevation sensor, updated watchfaces, and sleep tracking. Of course, the updated watchfaces and sleep tracking are available on older Apple Watches with the watchOS 7 software update.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 and is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. An extra $50 nets you cellular connectivity, so you can use your Apple Watch without carrying around your iPhone. The cellular model also comes with family setup for tracking and managing family members. Apple Watch Series 6 comes in four flavors—blue, black, gold, and Apple’s popular PRODUCT(RED) color.

Apple Watch SE: The New Affordable Standard

Why pay extra for features that you won’t use? The new Apple Watch SE skips the ECG and always-on display to provide a modern wearable experience at a low price. Starting at $279, it’s the best Apple Watch for the average person, and an attractive alternative to the Apple Watch Series 3.

While the Apple Watch SE looks similar (or nearly identical) to the Series 4, it sports a S5 processor that should feel snappy even with the most demanding apps. Plus, it has the same bright display as the Apple Watch Series 6 and supports Apple’s fall-detection feature.

The Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the option to add cellular support for an extra $100. The cellular model doesn’t require an iPhone to connect to the internet and includes Family Setup for tracking and managing family accounts.

New Bands, Fitness+, Family Setup, and the $199 Series 3

Finally, Apple is updating the software and accessories that surround the Apple Watch. A new line of interchangeable watchbands called the Solo Loop has no no clasp, buckle, or overlapping parts. It’s a stretchable silicone band that an go anywhere—even the pool. It comes in a range of sizes in multiple colors, and is available with a soft or braided texture.

Apple is also launching two new services; Fitness+ and Family Setup. The new Fitness+ service provides custom professional workouts for just $10 a month, while Family Setup lets Apple Watch cellular users track and manage family members on the go. Family Setup is available to anyone with a cellular Apple Watch.

Apple is including 3 months of Fitness+ with all Apple Watch purchases—a $30 value. The company is also lowering the price of its Series 3 Watch to just $199, so you can choose from the premium Series 6, the modern Apple Watch SE, or the classic and affordable Series 3 Watch.