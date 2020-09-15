The Child Returns in the First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Season two of The Mandalorian is coming fast, and Disney+ just dropped the first trailer to tease us all with what’s to come. You should drop everything you’re doing, stop reading this article, and go watch it. But don’t worry if you can’t, we’ll give you the details.

When we last off at the of season one of The Mandalorian, the title character (played by Pedro Pascal) had a new mission. Return the Child to a mysterious race of sorcerers, once known as the Jedi.

The trailer shows that he’s taking his new mission seriously. But since these events are set five years after the original trilogy, Jedi are hard to come by. In a few short minutes, we see the two traveling around the galaxy. We see hints of ice planets, deserts, and backwater markets—all familiar locations in the Star Wars universe.

The Razor Crest has seen better days, as one of its engines appears to be sputtering. And we get hints of mysterious characters to come, including a woman in black robes who suddenly disappears. We also see the return of old faces in the form of Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

Eventually, someone states in a threatening manner, “You know this is a no place for a child.” The Mandalorian caps the trailer’s narration with the final words, “wherever I go, he goes.” Naturally, a battle ensues, and in true trailer form, we can’t see all the details.

One thing is for sure, wherever the Child goes, we’re going too. And on October 30th, that will be Disney+. This is the way.