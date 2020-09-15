Apple’s New Fitness+ Is an Affordable Subscription Service for the Whole Family

Today, Apple announced a bevy of new Apple Watches, which doubles as a great smartwatch and fitness device. But if you’re trying to get in shape (or stay in shape), it always helps to have motivation. Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription manages to do just that, for an affordable $9.99 a month, or $79.99 a year—families included.

Fitness+ works a lot like similar fitness subscriptions from other companies, like Peloton. You’ll pay monthly for video workout sessions with trainers. But you don’t need a special bike or rowing machine, you can use whatever you have on hand. According to Apple, many workouts will only call for a simple set of dumbells.

But the Fitness+ special ingredient is the Apple Watch. When you start a workout on your iPhone or Apple TV, your Apple Watch will sync with the workout. Your heart rate and other stats will appear on the screen embedded in the training session as you exercise.

Like other services, music will play throughout the session, and prerecorded trainers will encourage you to keep going. Apple plans to add new workout sessions every week. You can save your favorites playlists to Apple Music.

Apple Fitness+ workouts will come in ten categories, from cardio to yoga, and you can exercise at home, in the gym, or on the go. Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, including all your family members. Anyone that buys a new Apple Watch will get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.