The New Apple One Service Combines All Your Subscriptions for Fewer Dollers

Apple has a lot of subscription options. Between Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and the newly Apple Fitness+, the costs add up if you’re all in on Apple. And that doesn’t even including paying for iCloud storage. But now, you can get all the services you want and save some money along the way, thanks to Apple One.

Apple One bundles the company’s many services together at a lower price and comes in three tiers: Individual, Family, and Premiere. Individual subscribers will get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50 GBs of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month. Family subscribers will get all the same services and 200 GBs of iCloud storage to share with six family members for $19.95 a month.

Premier subscribers get the most and pay the most. For $29.95 a month, subscribers get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription, and you can share with six family members.

200 GBs isn’t a lot of storage for family members, so you may consider stepping up from the Family level to the Premier level. The Apple One subscription includes a free 30-day subscription for any of the individual services you aren’t already using.

Altogether Apple says the service should save about $6 per month for Individuals, $8 through the Family Plan, and the Premier plan will net you $25 per month savings. That’s assuming you paid for the same services individually at full price.